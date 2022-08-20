Every university in Liverpool is ranked top 10 for certain subjects.

Students at LJMU graduate. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty

Liverpool is a city of great culture, activities and is home to multiple excellent universities with a variety of courses.

With many young adults receiving their A-Level and BTEC results today, we have compiled a list of Liverpool’s top universities, courses and student satisfaction ratings.

Although most pupils will have already recieved their university offers, gap years are becoming more popular with youngsters opting to apply next year instead.

University rankings by institution

Every year, thecompleteuniversityguide releases rankings of the all 130 universities in the UK. These rankings are based on four factors: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and graduate prospects.

University of Liverpool #21

Entry standards: 69%

Student satisfaction: 78%

Research quality: 83%

Graduate prospects: 73%

Edge Hill University #64

Entry standards: 61%

Student satisfaction: 77%

Research quality: 67%

Graduate prospects: 63%

LJMU. Image: ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool John Moores University #80

Entry standards: 63%

Student satisfaction: 76%

Research quality: 70%

Graduate prospects: 63%

Liverpool Hope University #89

Entry standards: 56%

Student satisfaction: 76%

Research quality: 63%

Graduate prospects: 57%

Most highly rated courses

University of Liverpool

The University of Liverpool has five courses ranked in the top ten.

- Optometry, Ophthalmics & Orthoptics: #2

- Physiotherapy: #4

- Veterinary Medicine: #4

- Counselling, Psychotherapy & Occupational Therapy: #4

- Medical Technology & Bioengineering: #10

University of Liverpool. Image: wikimediacommons

Liverpool John Moores University

LJMU has three courses ranked in the top ten.

- Materials Technology: #7

- Land and Property Management: #9

- Agriculture & Forestry: #10

Edge Hill University

Edge Hill has one course ranked in the top 10.

- Tourism, Transport, Travel & Heritage Studies: #2

Liverpool Hope University

Liverpool Hope has one course ranked in the top 10.