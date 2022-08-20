The best universities in Liverpool: top ranked universities and courses
Every university in Liverpool is ranked top 10 for certain subjects.
Students at LJMU graduate. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty
Liverpool is a city of great culture, activities and is home to multiple excellent universities with a variety of courses.
With many young adults receiving their A-Level and BTEC results today, we have compiled a list of Liverpool’s top universities, courses and student satisfaction ratings.
Although most pupils will have already recieved their university offers, gap years are becoming more popular with youngsters opting to apply next year instead.
University rankings by institution
Every year, thecompleteuniversityguide releases rankings of the all 130 universities in the UK. These rankings are based on four factors: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and graduate prospects.
University of Liverpool #21
Entry standards: 69%
Student satisfaction: 78%
Research quality: 83%
Graduate prospects: 73%
Edge Hill University #64
Entry standards: 61%
Student satisfaction: 77%
Research quality: 67%
Graduate prospects: 63%
Liverpool John Moores University #80
Entry standards: 63%
Student satisfaction: 76%
Research quality: 70%
Graduate prospects: 63%
Liverpool Hope University #89
Entry standards: 56%
Student satisfaction: 76%
Research quality: 63%
Graduate prospects: 57%
Most highly rated courses
University of Liverpool
The University of Liverpool has five courses ranked in the top ten.
- Optometry, Ophthalmics & Orthoptics: #2
- Physiotherapy: #4
- Veterinary Medicine: #4
- Counselling, Psychotherapy & Occupational Therapy: #4
- Medical Technology & Bioengineering: #10
Liverpool John Moores University
LJMU has three courses ranked in the top ten.
- Materials Technology: #7
- Land and Property Management: #9
- Agriculture & Forestry: #10
Edge Hill University
Edge Hill has one course ranked in the top 10.
- Tourism, Transport, Travel & Heritage Studies: #2
Liverpool Hope University
Liverpool Hope has one course ranked in the top 10.
- Health Studies: #2