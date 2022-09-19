The leading state and independent secondary schools have been revealed in Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton and St Helens.

The top secondary schools in England and Scotland are revealed annually in the Parent Power , Sunday Times’ Schools Guide and there are a number of high ranking schools from across Merseyside.

With many parents currently going through the process of seeking out and applying for the best schools for their children, we have studied the 2022 guide to pick out the 12 highest ranked schools across the region.

The list includes both state and independent schools in Merseyside, along with their national ranking.

The 29th edition of the Parent Power list uses pre-covid examination results to indentify the UK’s highest-achieving schools, with some 1,70 schools included nationally.

Here are the best rated schools in Merseyside...

1. Tower College, St Helens National rank 11. Tower College, St Helens, is an independent secondary school with term fees of around £2,867 for 11 to 16 year olds. (Image: 24may1819/Wikipedia)

2. Greenbank High School, Hillside, Sefton National rank 14. Greenbank High School is a state secondary school for girls. (Image: Google street view)

3. The Blue Coat School, Liverpool National rank 25. The Blue Coat School is a mixed state secondary school. (Image: Rodhullandemu/Wikipedia)

4. Wirral Grammar School for Girls, Bebington National rank 72. Wirral Grammar School for Girls is a state secondary school for girls. (Image: Google street view)