The leading state and independent secondary schools have been revealed in Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton and St Helens

The top secondary schools in England and Scotland are revealed annually in the Parent Power , Sunday Times’ Schools Guide and there are a number of high ranking schools from across Merseyside.

With many parents currently going through the process of seeking out and applying for the best schools for their children, we have studied the 2023 guide to pick out the 12 highest ranked schools across the region.

Our list includes both state and independent schools in Merseyside, with their national ranking also revealed.

The 30th edition of the Parent Power list uses post-covid examination results to identify the UK’s highest-achieving schools, with some 1,700 schools included nationally.

Here are the best rated schools in Merseyside...

1. Greenbank High School, Hillside, Sefton National rank 19. Greenbank High School is a state secondary school for girls. With 34% of students attaining GCSE A*/A/9/8/7.

2. The Blue Coat School, Liverpool National rank 33. The Blue Coat School is a mixed state secondary school. With 81.4% of students attaining GCSE A*/A/9/8/7.

3. Tower College, St Helens National rank 40. Tower College, St Helens, is an independent secondary school with term fees of around £3,068 for 11 to 16 year olds. With 14% of students attaining GCSE A*/A/9/8/7.

4. Wirral Grammar School for Girls, Bebington National rank 93. Wirral Grammar School for Girls is a state secondary school for girls. With 75.2% of students attaining GCSE A*/A/9/8/7.