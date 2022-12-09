Top 12 secondary schools in Merseyside: Sunday Times guide reveals best schools in 2023 Parent Power survey
The leading state and independent secondary schools have been revealed in Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton and St Helens
The top secondary schools in England and Scotland are revealed annually in the Parent Power, Sunday Times’ Schools Guide and there are a number of high ranking schools from across Merseyside.
With many parents currently going through the process of seeking out and applying for the best schools for their children, we have studied the 2023 guide to pick out the 12 highest ranked schools across the region.
Our list includes both state and independent schools in Merseyside, with their national ranking also revealed.
The 30th edition of the Parent Power list uses post-covid examination results to identify the UK’s highest-achieving schools, with some 1,700 schools included nationally.
Here are the best rated schools in Merseyside...