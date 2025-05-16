Top 13 best performing Liverpool secondary schools according to latest GCSE results

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 16th May 2025, 14:08 BST

Discover the best performing secondary schools in Liverpool according to the latest GCSE score rankings.

As GCSE exams begin for pupils across Merseyside and the rest of the UK, we have taken a look at the latest GCSE results for Liverpool schools.

The government’s official performance figures for state-funded secondary schools were released in February 2025, providing an insight into the best performing schools in England.

The official league tables include ‘Progress 8’ scores for the latest 23/24 academic year, which show how secondary schools across the country are faring compared with others and give schools a positive or negative score, measuring the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

- Do school league tables matter?

A score above zero means pupils have achieved better results on average at their school than at other schools across England that got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2, and 0.5 or higher is classes as ‘well above average’.

A score below zero does not mean there was no progress, but means that pupils made less progress than at schools with higher scores. However, some overall negative scores may be classed as ‘average’ when the confidence interval spans both above and below zero.

So, which schools in Liverpool are the best performing? We have collated a list of the best state secondary schools based on Progress 8 scores.

The Blue Coat School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.77 which is ‘well above average’.

1. The Blue Coat School, Wavertree, Liverpool

Archbishop Blanch CofE High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.63 which is ‘well above average’.

2. Archbishop Blanch CofE High School, Kensington, Liverpool

King David High School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.5 which is ‘well above average’.

3. King David High School, Wavertree, Liverpool

Liverpool College achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.29 which is ‘above average’.

4. Liverpool College, Mossley Hill, Liverpool

