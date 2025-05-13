Top 13 best performing Wirral secondary schools according to latest GCSE results

As GCSE exams start this week for pupils across Merseyside and the rest of the UK, we have taken a look at the latest GCSE results for Wirral schools.

The government’s official performance figures for state-funded secondary schools were released in February 2025, providing an insight into the best performing schools in England.

The official league tables include ‘Progress 8’ scores for the latest 23/24 academic year, which show how secondary schools across the country are faring compared with others and give schools a positive or negative score, measuring the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

A score above zero means pupils have achieved better results on average at their school than at other schools across England that got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2, and 0.5 or higher is classes as ‘well above average’.

A score below zero does not mean there was no progress, but means that pupils made less progress than at schools with higher scores. However, some overall negative scores may be classed as ‘average’ when the confidence interval spans both above and below zero.

So, which schools in Wirral are the best performing? We have collated a list of the best state secondary schools, which all average or above average Progress 8 scores.

1 . Upton Hall School FCJ, Upton Upton Hall FCJ achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.91 which is ‘well above average’. | Google

2 . Birkenhead High School Academy, Birkenhead Birkenhead High School Academy achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.43 which is ‘well above average’. | Google

3 . West Kirby Grammar School, West Kirby West Kirby Grammar School achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.42 which is ‘well above average’. | Google