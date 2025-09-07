These 13 primary schools in Merseyside have the best overall performance, according to the latest Department for Education league table.

Each primary school around Merseyside has been given a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and mathematics. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We have scoured the latest data to see which schools in Liverpool, Wirral, St Helens, Sefton and Knowsley were the top performing. Take a look below.

1 . St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Birchley Road, St Helens St Mary's Catholic Primary School, located on Birchley Road, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 111 in maths. 97% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 27% achieved a higher standard. | Google Street View

2 . Thornton Hough Primary School, Thornton Hough, Wirral Thornton Hough Primary School, located on St George's Way, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 96% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 35% achieved a higher standard. | Google

3 . St Thomas Church of England Primary School, Lydiate, Sefton St Thomas Church of England Primary School, located on Kenyons Lane, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 108 in maths. 93% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 21% achieved a higher standard. | Google Street View