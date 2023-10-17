Register
The top 12 performing secondary schools in Merseyside based on GCSE results

Here’s our list of the top secondary schools in Merseyside based on academic performance, including Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens and Wirral.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 16th Oct 2023, 22:17 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 07:30 BST

Using the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide for 2023, we have compiled a list of the best performing secondary schools in Merseyside, based on GCSE results.

Schools are ranked by performance at GCSE in summer 2022. The number of 9, 8, 7, A* and A grades gained at GCSE is expressed as a percentage of the total number of GCSE entries overall. This includes IGCSEs sat in independent schools. This is single weighted.

Including both state and independent schools, here are the 12 best performing secondary schools in Liverpool and Merseyside.

At The Blue Coat School, 81.4% of GCSE grades are at A*/A/ (9/8/7).

1. The Blue Coat School, Liverpool

Photo: Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia Commons

At Wirral Grammar School for Girls, 75.2% of GCSE grades are at A*/A/ (9/8/7).

2. Wirral Grammar School for Girls, Wirral

Photo: Google

At Birkenhead School, 57% of GCSE grades are at A*/A/ (9/8/7).

3. Birkenhead School, Wirral

Photo: Birkenhead School

At West Kirby Grammar School, 59.4% of GCSE grades are at A*/A/ (9/8/7).

4. West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral

Photo: Google Street View

