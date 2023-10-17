Here’s our list of the top secondary schools in Merseyside based on academic performance, including Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens and Wirral.

Using the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide for 2023, we have compiled a list of the best performing secondary schools in Merseyside, based on GCSE results.

Schools are ranked by performance at GCSE in summer 2022. The number of 9, 8, 7, A* and A grades gained at GCSE is expressed as a percentage of the total number of GCSE entries overall. This includes IGCSEs sat in independent schools. This is single weighted.

Including both state and independent schools, here are the 12 best performing secondary schools in Liverpool and Merseyside.

1 . The Blue Coat School, Liverpool At The Blue Coat School, 81.4% of GCSE grades are at A*/A/ (9/8/7). Photo: Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia Commons

2 . Wirral Grammar School for Girls, Wirral At Wirral Grammar School for Girls, 75.2% of GCSE grades are at A*/A/ (9/8/7). Photo: Google

3 . Birkenhead School, Wirral At Birkenhead School, 57% of GCSE grades are at A*/A/ (9/8/7). Photo: Birkenhead School

4 . West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral At West Kirby Grammar School, 59.4% of GCSE grades are at A*/A/ (9/8/7). Photo: Google Street View