Many of this year’s secondary school leavers will now be turning their eyes towards university – and will likely be considering which one will be the best choice that their grades allow them.

Students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland finally received their A Levels results this week, while their Scottish counterparts found out how they did in their Highers qualifications earlier in the month. Those with university aspirations will have also found out whether they have met the requirements for any conditional university offers they had waiting – while others will now be navigating the Clearing process.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a look at the UK universities with the highest entry standards for new students, according to the Complete University Guide’s new 2026 league table. This comprehensive annual ranking compares some 130 universities across the country across a variety of metrics, including the proportion of students who stay on after their first year, student satisfaction ratings, research quality, student-to-staff ratio, and more.

It also compares universities based on the average of the total number of UCAS tariff points held by new undergraduate students entering the university, using the most recent available data - currently for the 2022/23 academic year. These are points awarded based on the different qualifications and grades a prospective student has earned, which allow candidates’ performances to be compared even if they sat different qualifications.

The Complete University Guide says in its guidance that it ranks them this way because it’s a more accurate reflection of a university’s academic standards than average entry requirements. “Two universities may have similar entry requirements, but the students taking the places may well have exceeded those requirements.”

Many of the universities on this list still have spots available via Clearing, so are well worth considering for students who achieved excellent grades on results day. A lot of universities in Scotland ranked particularly highly, although prospective students shouldn’t let this put them off – Scottish students often earn more UCAS tariff points overall due to the way their secondary school qualification system is structured.

Our list only includes universities where the average UCAS tariff points of the students they accepted as undergraduates exceeded 170. Here were the 17 UK universities that topped the entry standards chart:

1 . University of St Andrews This prestigious Scottish university is based in St Andrews, Fife, and came in 4th overall in the Complete University Guide’s 2026 ranking. The average UCAS tariff score of all new students entering the university was 215, the Guide said, from the most recent data available. | Peter Thompson/Heritage Images/Getty Images

2 . University of Glasgow Another well-regarded Scottish institution, Glasgow’s namesake university is next. It came in 31st in the overall national ranking. According to the Complete University Guide, the average UCAS tariff score of all new students entering the university was also 215. | Google

3 . University of Cambridge One half of the acclaimed Oxbridge duo, this well-known university in Cambridge, in the East of England, ranked 1st in the overall national ranking. According to the Complete University Guide, the average UCAS tariff score of all new students entering the university was 206. | JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

4 . University of Strathclyde The University of Strathclyde is also based in Glasgow, Scotland. It came in 38th in the overall national ranking. According to the Complete University Guide, the average UCAS tariff score of all new students entering the university was 203. | Adobe Stock