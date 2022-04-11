Applications submitted before the deadline will be prioritised ahead of applications sent in late.

Parents in Liverpool will find out next month which school has offered their child a primary school for the 2022/23 academic year.

Applications for primary school places first opened in September 2021.

Here is everything you need to know about the process,when you should expect to receive a letter and how to appeal a decision.

What’s the application process?

Primary school applications opened on 1 September 2021, and closed on 15 January 2022.

Those who missed the closing date were able to submit late applications from 16 January 2022.

If the applicant is able to provide substantial evidence as to why the application was late, it may still be processed with those on time.

However, this differs in schools that may have late application policies meaning that applications received on time will be given priority over late applications.

The last deadline in which people cansubmit their applications for the 2022/23 academic year is Sunday 20 March 2022.

When should I hear which school has offered my child a primary school place?

National Offer Day for primary school places in Liverpool is 16 April, 2022.

How do schools decide who gets in?

Liverpool Local Authority (LLA) has agreed with Liverpool schools, the Liverpool Schools’ Admission Forum, Diocese, Archdiocese and neighbouring local authorities to use a co-ordinated admission arrangements and equal preference scheme to allocate places in Liverpool primary schools.

If your child does not receive an offer from any of the five schools listed in the application the LLA will work towards finding a place at an alternative school which closely matches the preferred schools included in the application.

How do I accept an offer?

To accept your child’s place, log on to your citizen portal on the Liverpool City Council website.

There, you should find an acceptance form along with an admissions letter.

Parents who filled out written applications will be sent an official offer letter, and an acceptance form to be filled out.

The offer letter will have information on where to return the acceptance letter.

How do I appeal a decision?

If your child is not offered a place, or you are unhappy with your allocated school you can submit an appeal against the decision .

If you are appealing multiple decisions, you must appeal each rejection separately.

The admissions authority must legally give you at least 20 days from when they sent the decision letter to appeal their decision.

There will also be a deadline set by the admissions authority for submitting any evidence you would like to be considered to support your appeal.

You must be given notice of at least 10 school days before an appeals hearing in front of an independent panel and the hearing must take place within 40 days of the deadline for making an appeal.