Nine in 10 pupils in Wirral were admitted to their first-choice secondary school, new figures show.

Department for Education figures show 3,759 children applied for a place at a secondary school in Wirral for the 2023-24 academic year. Of them, 3,374 (89.8%) were admitted to their first choice, while 3,616 (96.2%) received a place from at least one school in their top five choices. Areas that allow children to select more than three preferred schools generally have a lower first-choice acceptance rate as parents tend to be a little more speculative with their applications.

Nationally, 82.6% of secondary school applicants received an offer from their first choice for 2023-24 – down from 83.3% the year before – while the proportion securing a place from any of their favoured schools fell slightly from 95.8% in 2022-23 to 95.6%.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said the slight fall in pupils receiving their first offer could be due to the rising number of applications – some 619,991 pupils applied for a secondary school place for 2023-24, the highest number since records began in 2014-15.

However, in Wirral, the total number of applications rose as well. Despite this, the proportion of children receiving their first choice also increased.

Despite high acceptance rates, some Wirral pupils were left disappointed. Based on Department for Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place, here are the trickiest Wirral secondary schools to get into.

Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.

1 . Birkenhead High School Academy At Birkenhead High School Academy, 69% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 51 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Co-op Academy Bebington At Co-op Academy Bebington, 72% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 76 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Woodchurch High School At Woodchurch High School, 76% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 83 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Hilbre High School At Hilbre High School, 77% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 57 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: Google Street View

