These were the hardest Wirral primary schools for places this year, with some prospective students left disappointed on National Offer Day.

The latest available Department for Education figures reveal the schools that were the toughest to get into for the 2025/26 academic year.

Take a look at the 13 primary schools on the Wirral below, that were the trickiest to get into based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.