These were the hardest Wirral primary schools for places this year, with some prospective students left disappointed on National Offer Day.
The latest available Department for Education figures reveal the schools that were the toughest to get into for the 2025/26 academic year.
Take a look at the 13 primary schools on the Wirral below, that were the trickiest to get into based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.
1. Brookdale Primary School, Greasby, Wirral
39 pupils put Brookdale Primary as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 74.36%. | Google
2. Heswall Primary School, Heswall, Wirral
38 pupils put Heswall Primary as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 76.32%. | Google Street View
3. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Prenton, Wirral
37 pupils put St Joseph's Catholic Primary School as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 78.38%. | maroke - stock.adobe.com Photo: maroke - stock.adobe.com
4. Thornton Hough Primary School, Thornton Hough, Wirral
32 pupils put Thornton Hough Catholic Primary School as their first choice but only 26 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 81.25%. | Google Street View