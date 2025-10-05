The 13 Wirral primary schools that were the hardest to get into for 2025/26 academic year

By Emma Dukes

Published 5th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Explore the 13 most competitive Wirral primary schools where getting a place for the 2025/26 academic year was the biggest challenge.

These were the hardest Wirral primary schools for places this year, with some prospective students left disappointed on National Offer Day.

The latest available Department for Education figures reveal the schools that were the toughest to get into for the 2025/26 academic year.

Take a look at the 13 primary schools on the Wirral below, that were the trickiest to get into based on the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

39 pupils put Brookdale Primary as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 74.36%.

1. Brookdale Primary School, Greasby, Wirral

39 pupils put Brookdale Primary as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 74.36%. | Google

38 pupils put Heswall Primary as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 76.32%.

2. Heswall Primary School, Heswall, Wirral

38 pupils put Heswall Primary as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 76.32%. | Google Street View

37 pupils put St Joseph's Catholic Primary School as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 78.38%.

3. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Prenton, Wirral

37 pupils put St Joseph's Catholic Primary School as their first choice but only 29 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 78.38%. | maroke - stock.adobe.com Photo: maroke - stock.adobe.com

32 pupils put Thornton Hough Catholic Primary School as their first choice but only 26 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 81.25%.

4. Thornton Hough Primary School, Thornton Hough, Wirral

32 pupils put Thornton Hough Catholic Primary School as their first choice but only 26 first choice offers were received, meaning a success rate of 81.25%. | Google Street View

