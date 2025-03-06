World Book Day part 1: 30 pics of your amazing costumes

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 13:17 BST

Each World Book Day we celebrate your little bookworms' literary costume efforts and this year is no different.

Today is World Book Day, a charity event held annually on the first Thursday in March to foster a love for reading amongst young people.

This morning, we asked readers to share their little one's brilliant costumes and they did not disappoint!

From mini monsters to pocket size princesses, take a look below at some of the fabulous World Book Day costumes...

L: Mila age 4 as Cruella & Theodore age 2 as her Dalmatian. R: Grace aged 6 as The Cat in the Hat

1. World Book Day 1

L: Mila age 4 as Cruella & Theodore age 2 as her Dalmatian. R: Grace aged 6 as The Cat in the Hat | submit

L: Reggie age 7 is the Cat in the Hat andNancy age 2 is Snow White. R: Jack Dooney aged 6 from Leyland as Harry Potter

2. World Book Day 2

L: Reggie age 7 is the Cat in the Hat andNancy age 2 is Snow White. R: Jack Dooney aged 6 from Leyland as Harry Potter | submit

L: Aurora aged 4 as Princess Aurora. R: Amelia aged 5 is Mary poppins

3. World Book Day 3

L: Aurora aged 4 as Princess Aurora. R: Amelia aged 5 is Mary poppins | submit

L: William, aged 3, Tabby McTat! R: Eric aged 7 as Harry Potter

4. World Book Day 4

L: William, aged 3, Tabby McTat! R: Eric aged 7 as Harry Potter | submit

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:World Book Day
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice