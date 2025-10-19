The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, reveals how patients in Liverpool really feel their GP surgeries are performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathered information on patients’ overall GP experiences as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here, we reveal the 13 GP surgeries in Liverpool where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘not very helpful or not at all helpful’.

1 . Woolton House Medical Centre, Liverpool 38% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google Maps

2 . West Derby Medical Centre, Liverpool 36% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google Maps

3 . The Grey Road Surgery, Liverpool 32% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google