Finding a GP surgery that meets your needs can be tricky, with patients facing issues getting in touch via phone, long waiting lists and short appointments.

Luckily, the NHS releases an annual GP Patient Survey, allowing patients to choose a practice based on the opinions, experiences and overall ratings of other local residents.

The latest survey received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England. Published in July 2024, it was the first in a new time series and was redeveloped to’ make sure it continues to reflect how primary care services are delivered and how patients experience them’.

The results showed improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. So, where are the highest-rated GP practices in Liverpool?

Below are the top* 20 in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘good’ or ‘very good’. Is your local practice on the list? *Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

1 . Rock Court Surgery, Old Swan 94% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Rock Court Surgery, Crystal Close, was good or very good. | Google Street View

2 . Hillfoot Health, Hunts Cross 90% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at The Hillfoot Health, Hillfoot Road, was good or very good. | Google Street View

3 . Islington House Medical Centre, Everton 90% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Islington House Medical Centre, Everton Road, was good or very good. | Google Street View