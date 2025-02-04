Children's mental health week: The four signs your child might be struggling with their mental health
- Children’s mental health week takes place from February 3-9, 2025.
- The awareness week began in 2015 and was launched by the children's mental health charity, Place2Be.
- The theme of this year’s children’s mental health week is ‘Know Yourself, Grow Yourself’.
Children’s mental health week kicked off yesterday (February 3) with events scheduled to take place in schools across the country.
The awareness campaign which has been running since 2015 was launched by children’s mental health charity, Place2Be, with this year’s theme, “Know Yourself, Grow Yourself.”
Experiencing and navigating emotions can be hard for children and it’s normal to have days when they are feeling down. However, when this starts to have an impact on your child’s day-to-day life, they may need some help and support.
Here is everything you need to know about how to tell if your child might be struggling with their mental health and when to seek medical advice.
Signs your child might be struggling with their mental health
Navigating life can be challenging for children and it’s normal for them to have days when they are feeling down. However, when this starts to have an impact on your child’s everyday life, something may be wrong.
The NHS state that symptoms of depression in children and young people often include:
- sadness, or a low mood that does not go away
- being irritable or grumpy all the time
- not being interested in things they used to enjoy
- feeling tired and exhausted a lot of the time
Other symptoms can include:
- trouble sleeping or sleep more than usual
- not be able to concentrate
- interact less with friends and family
- be indecisive
- not have much confidence
- eat less than usual or overeat
- have big changes in weight
- seem unable to relax or be more lethargic than usual
- talk about feeling guilty or worthless
- feel empty or unable to feel emotions (numb)
- have thoughts about suicide or self-harming
- actually self-harm, for example, cutting their skin or taking an overdose
How to talk to your children about mental health
Talking to your children about their mental health allows them the space to open up with you and feel seen and heard. It can be as simple as asking them about their day, letting them express their feelings and most importantly listening to them.
Mental health charity Young Minds recommends doing an activity with your child or young person to help them find it easier to open up. By keeping them occupied, this takes away the pressure of them having to make eye contact and makes pauses or silences more comfortable.
Some 20 minute activities they suggest for younger children include playing a game of football or baking, whilst for older children or teenagers this could include going on a drive, taking a walk or sharing music.
When should you seek medical attention for your child’s mental health?
You know what is and isn’t normal for your child, if you’re concerned about their mental health or think they might be experiencing symptoms of depression it’s important to seek medical attention to help support your child through this.
Make an appointment with your child’s GP, they can then refer them to a children and young people’s mental health service near you, depending on your local services you may be able to refer your child without seeing a GP.
If you're worried about your child's mental health, the charity Young Minds' has a free helpline for parents on 0808 802 5544 open from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 4pm.