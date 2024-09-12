Are you looking for a dentist who can register you for NHS treatment?

Earlier this year, The British Dental Association said that for millions of people accessing NHS dentistry "is just a nice idea rather than a reality they can depend on".

The latest results from the NHS GP Patient Survey show that a quarter of people in Merseyside struggle to get an appointment with an NHS dentist. I am one of them.

I have been without an NHS dentist for over five years and my teeth are in need of an MOT and some basic treatments. Thankfully, I have managed to find an NHS dentist for my two children, but it’s been a real struggle to locate a practice accepting adults.

A quick look at the data shows I’m not alone.

The NHS GP Patient Survey found 26% of 22,397 respondents in the area covered by NHS Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care Board - Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, Wirral and beyond - were unsuccessful when they tried to book an appointment with an NHS dentist in the last two years.

Of those, 9% said no appointments were available, while 12% were told the dentist wasn't taking any new patients.

Finding myself in need of treatment I put those statistics to the test called every dentist listed by Health Watch Sefton in an all out effort to try and secure myself an NHS place in my home borough.

After calling more than 30 practices (full details below) I was left with three options:

Join an NHS waiting list (offered by three dentists).

Pay for private treatment.

Call the Mersey Care hotline for emergency only treatment.

Unfortunately, not a single one of the dentists I contacted was able to accept me as an adult NHS patient. So, how has it come to this?

Why are dentists not accepting NHS patients?

Eddie Crouch, chair of the British Dental Association, said in July: "Over a decade of underfunding and failed contracts has brought us here. A problem made in Westminster can be fixed in Westminster … the new Government can turn the page."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said that the current lack of dentist access is "unacceptable", adding: "There are large parts of the country where NHS dentistry barely exists anymore.”

The spokesperson said: "We will rebuild NHS dentistry, starting with an extra 700,000 emergency dentistry appointments. We will also reform the dental contract to encourage more dentists to offer NHS services to patients.”

But in the mean time, myself and thousands of others have been left without access to an NHS dentist and it seems we will have to pay to go private or suffer from problems with our teeth.

All the NHS dentists in Sefton I phoned and if they are accepting adult NHS patients:

Southport & Formby

The Village Dental Practice , Southport, PR8 3HS - 01704 573 466 - No

, Southport, PR8 3HS - 01704 573 466 - Fairfield Dental Surgery , Southport, PR8 3LH - 01704 575718 - No

, Southport, PR8 3LH - 01704 575718 - Ainsdale Dental Practice , Ainsdale, PR8 3QF - 01704 579 306 - NHS waiting list ‘maybe a couple of months’

, Ainsdale, PR8 3QF - 01704 579 306 - ‘maybe a couple of months’ Crown Dental Surgery , Birkdale, PR8 4PL - 01704 563 548 - No

, Birkdale, PR8 4PL - 01704 563 548 - Southport House Dental Surgery , Southport, PR8 6LF - 01704 532 346 - No

, Southport, PR8 6LF - 01704 532 346 - Hoghton Street Dental Practice - Southport, PR9 0PA - 01704 532 134 - No

- Southport, PR9 0PA - 01704 532 134 - My Dentist/Old Mill Lane Dental Practice , Formby, L37 3PF - 01704 871 270 - No , but offers ‘My Options’ which is billed as ‘affordable private dentistry’

, Formby, L37 3PF - 01704 871 270 - , but offers ‘My Options’ which is billed as ‘affordable private dentistry’ Elbow Lane Dental Practice , Formby, L37 4AB - 01704 876 846 - NHS waiting list with places ‘hopefully by the end of the year’.

, Formby, L37 4AB - 01704 876 846 - with places ‘hopefully by the end of the year’. Hyslop Dental & Implant Clinic , Southport, PR9 0LE - 01704 536 003 - No

, Southport, PR9 0LE - 01704 536 003 - Kew Dental Surgery , Kew, PR9 6RG - 01704 537 799 - No

, Kew, PR9 6RG - 01704 537 799 - My Dentist/Roe Lane Dental Practice , Southport, PR9 7PW - 01704 227 041 - No , but offers ‘My Options’ which is billed as ‘affordable private dentistry’

, Southport, PR9 7PW - 01704 227 041 - , but offers ‘My Options’ which is billed as ‘affordable private dentistry’ BUPA Dental Care/Churchtown Dental, Churchtown, PR9 9SD - 01704 220 717 - No

South Sefton

Mr B Ventre & Mrs E M Ventre , Bootle, L20 3EF - 0151 922 8939 - No

, Bootle, L20 3EF - 0151 922 8939 - Sefton Dental Practice , Bootle, L20 3EF - 0151 944 2556 - No

, Bootle, L20 3EF - 0151 944 2556 - Bootle Dental Centre/My Dentist , Bootle, L20 3EN - 0151 922 1652 - No , but offers ‘My Options’ which is billed as ‘affordable private dentistry’

, Bootle, L20 3EN - 0151 922 1652 - , but offers ‘My Options’ which is billed as ‘affordable private dentistry’ Family Dentist/Ms C A McGowan-Yeo , Seaforth, L21 3TX - 0151 928 9400 - No

, Seaforth, L21 3TX - 0151 928 9400 - Chu & Tsao Dental Group Dental Practice , Litherland, L21 5HE - 0151 928 4993 - No

, Litherland, L21 5HE - 0151 928 4993 - Oak Dental Care , Litherland, L21 9HA - 0151 203 9800 - No answer , but listed as not accepting NHS patients

, Litherland, L21 9HA - 0151 203 9800 - , but listed as not accepting NHS patients Town Hall Dental Practice/My Dentist , Litherland, L21 9JN - 0151 541 6316 - No

, Litherland, L21 9JN - 0151 541 6316 - Almond House Dental Practice , Netherton, L30 0QG - 0151 924 711 - No

, Netherton, L30 0QG - 0151 924 711 - My Dentist /Crosby Road South , Waterloo, L22 1RG - 0151 928 2420 - No

, Waterloo, L22 1RG - 0151 928 2420 - Jones and Raw Dental Practice , Waterloo, L22 4QF - 0151 928 5555 - No

, Waterloo, L22 4QF - 0151 928 5555 - Kingsway Dental , Waterloo, L22 4RG - 0151 928 3836 - No

, Waterloo, L22 4RG - 0151 928 3836 - St Johns Road Dental Practice , Waterloo, L22 9QD - 0151 920 4857 - No

, Waterloo, L22 9QD - 0151 920 4857 - Crosby Village Dental Practice , Crosby, L23 2SF - 0151 286 0330 - No

, Crosby, L23 2SF - 0151 286 0330 - Thornton Dental Practice - No answer , but new NHS registration may be available from Sep 24

- , but new NHS registration may be available from Sep 24 Bupa/Oasis Dental Care Limited - No answer , but listed as not accepting NHS patients

- , but listed as not accepting NHS patients Hightown Dental Practice , Hightow, L38 0BN - 0151 929 2324 - No

, Hightow, L38 0BN - 0151 929 2324 - Northway Dental Practice , Maghul, L31 5LJ - 0151 526 2701 - No

, Maghul, L31 5LJ - 0151 526 2701 - Healthy Smiles , Maghull, L31 6BR - 0151 526 7090 - No

, Maghull, L31 6BR - 0151 526 7090 - Oak Dental Care , Maghull, L31 7BN - 0151 541 1767 - No

, Maghull, L31 7BN - 0151 541 1767 - My Dentist/Aintree Dental Practice - No, but offers ‘My Options’ which is billed as ‘affordable private dentistry’