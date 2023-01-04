‘Stay at home’ advice has made a comeback due to high levels of flu, Covid-19 and Invasive Strep A.

In the seven days to 25 December, 3,746 beds were occupied each day on average because of flu, according to data published by NHS England . This is a 79% rise on the week before when 2,088 were in hospital.

There were also hundreds of seriously ill flu patients receiving critical care. On average acute trusts were treating 267 people in critical care each day.

Flu cases have also risen in children, leading Alder Hey’s Chief Nurse to urge parents to get their kids vaccinated and issue safety advice.

Some parts of the country are also being harder hit by the seasonal virus than others, and whilst Merseyside isn’t the hardest hit, flu admissions are on the rise in the region. St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust saw flu cases more than double between December 19 and 25.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “Sadly, these latest flu numbers show our fears of a ‘twindemic’ have been realised, with cases up seven fold in just a month and the continued impact of Covid hitting staff hard, with related absences up almost 50% on the end of November.”

Hospital flu admissions in Merseyside

Alder Hey Children’s Hopsital: The latest data (December 19-25) shows an average of 16 beds taken by flu patients each day. The average for December 12-18 was 13 flu patients, showing an increase of 23%.

Critical care admissions also doubled, from one to two patients.

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust: The latest data (December 19-25) shows an average of 53 beds taken by flu patients each day. The average for December 12-18 was 25 flu patients, showing an increase of 112%.

Critical care admissions also doubled, from one to two patients.

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: The latest data (December 19-25) shows an average of 51 beds taken by flu patients each day. The average for December 12-18 was 30 flu patients, showing an increase of 70%.

Critical care admissions also doubled, from 1 to 2 patients.

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust, The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust and Southport and Ormskirk NHS Trust have no beds taken by flu patients.

New advice issued

Stay at home advice has been issued to children and adults across the UK, as many set to return to work and school after the festive season.

Prof Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “If your child is unwell and has a fever, they should stay home from school or nursery until they feel better and the fever has resolved.

“Adults should also try to stay home when unwell and if you do have to go out, wear a face covering.”

