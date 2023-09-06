NHS GP Patient Survey 2023: The 10 best GP surgeries in Merseyside and Cheshire, according to patients
These GP surgeries have the highest patient satisfaction ratings with NHS England.
Increasing numbers of people are unhappy with their GP practices, according to the latest patient survey.
The NHS England figures, released earlier this summer, show that overall satisfaction in GPs across England has fallen to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.
But, where are the highest-rated GP practices in Cheshire and Merseyside?
Below are the top 10 in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘good’ or ‘very good’, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses. Is your local practice on the list?