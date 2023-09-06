Register
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

NHS GP Patient Survey 2023: The 10 best GP surgeries in Merseyside and Cheshire, according to patients

These GP surgeries have the highest patient satisfaction ratings with NHS England.

By Emma Dukes, Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:40 BST

Increasing numbers of people are unhappy with their GP practices, according to the latest patient survey.

The NHS England figures, released earlier this summer, show that overall satisfaction in GPs across England has fallen to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

But, where are the highest-rated GP practices in Cheshire and Merseyside?

Below are the top 10 in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘good’ or ‘very good’, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses. Is your local practice on the list?

Of the 108 people who responded to the GP survey, 98.4% described their overall experience of Grove Road Surgery as good or very good.

1. Grove Road Surgery, Wallasey (Wirral)

Of the 108 people who responded to the GP survey, 98.4% described their overall experience of Grove Road Surgery as good or very good. Photo: Google Street View

Of the 123 people who responded to the GP survey. 94.4% described their experience of Alderley Edge Medical Centre as good or very good.

2. Alderley Edge Medical Centre, Alderley Edge (Cheshire)

Of the 123 people who responded to the GP survey. 94.4% described their experience of Alderley Edge Medical Centre as good or very good. Photo: Google Street View

Laurel Bank Surgery came in third with 94.3% of people who responded to the GP survey describing their experience as good or very good.

3. Laurel Bank Surgery, Malpas (Cheshire)

Laurel Bank Surgery came in third with 94.3% of people who responded to the GP survey describing their experience as good or very good. Photo: Sheri Armstrong - stock.adobe.co (illustrative purposes only)

94.1% of 129 patients surveyed rated their experience at Moss Way as good or very good.

4. Moss Way Surgery, Croxteth (Liverpool)

94.1% of 129 patients surveyed rated their experience at Moss Way as good or very good. Photo: Google Street View

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PatientsNHSPeopleEngland