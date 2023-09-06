These GP surgeries have the highest patient satisfaction ratings with NHS England.

Increasing numbers of people are unhappy with their GP practices, according to the latest patient survey.

The NHS England figures, released earlier this summer, show that overall satisfaction in GPs across England has fallen to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

But, where are the highest-rated GP practices in Cheshire and Merseyside?

Below are the top 10 in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘good’ or ‘very good’, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses. Is your local practice on the list?

1 . Grove Road Surgery, Wallasey (Wirral) Of the 108 people who responded to the GP survey, 98.4% described their overall experience of Grove Road Surgery as good or very good. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Alderley Edge Medical Centre, Alderley Edge (Cheshire) Of the 123 people who responded to the GP survey. 94.4% described their experience of Alderley Edge Medical Centre as good or very good. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Laurel Bank Surgery, Malpas (Cheshire) Laurel Bank Surgery came in third with 94.3% of people who responded to the GP survey describing their experience as good or very good. Photo: Sheri Armstrong - stock.adobe.co (illustrative purposes only)

4 . Moss Way Surgery, Croxteth (Liverpool) 94.1% of 129 patients surveyed rated their experience at Moss Way as good or very good. Photo: Google Street View