The top GP surgeries in Sefton have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey. The NHS England figures, released earlier this week, mark an improvement in patient satisfaction which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years.

The 2024 survey received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England. This year’s survey has been redeveloped to ’make sure it continues to reflect how primary care services are delivered and how patients experience them’.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, where are the highest-rated GP practices in Sefton?

Below are the top* 15 in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘good’ or ‘very good’. Is your local practice on the list? *Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

1 . The Corner Surgery, Marshside 92% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at The Corner Surgery, Fylde Road, was good or very good. | The Corner Surgery

2 . Norwood Surgery, Southport 91% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Norwood Surgery, Norwood Avenue, was good or very good. | Google Street View

3 . Blundellsands Surgery, Blundellsands 89% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Blundellsands Surgery, Warren Road, was good or very good. | Google Street View