The worst-rated GP surgeries in Liverpool have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey.

The NHS England figures mark an improvement in patient satisfaction which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years, however, not all patients were happy with their local service.

The survey received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England. This year’s survey is the first in a new time series and was redeveloped to’ make sure it continues to reflect how primary care services are delivered and how patients experience them’.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, what are the worst-rated GP practices in Liverpool?

Below are 12 of the worst-rated* in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘good’ or ‘very good’. Is your local practice on the list? *Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

1 . Rocky Lane Medical Centre, Childwall 43% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Rocky Lane Medical Centre, Rocky Lane, was good or very good. | Google Street View

2 . Netherley Health Centre, Netherley 49% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Netherley Health Centre, Middlemass Hey, was good or very good. | Google Street View

3 . Stanley Medical Centre, Everton 53% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Stanley Medical Centre, Stanley Road, was good or very good. | Google Street View