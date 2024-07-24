The worst-rated GP surgeries in Sefton have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey.

The NHS England figures for 2024 mark an improvement in overall patient satisfaction, which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years, however, not all patients were happy with their local service.

The survey received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England. This year’s survey is the first in a new time series and was redeveloped to ‘make sure it continues to reflect how primary care services are delivered and how patients experience them’. Able to provide feedback on many aspects of their experiences at GP surgeries, patients also provided overall ratings of good, very good, neither good nor poor, fairly poor and very poor.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, what are the worst-rated GP practices in Sefton?

Below are nine of the worst-rated* in the area, ranked by the lowest percentage of people who rated the service as ‘good’ or ‘very good’. Is your local practice on the list? *Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

1 . Crossways Practice, Crosby 52% of patients surveyed did not rate their overall experience at Crossways Practice, Liverpool Road, as 'good' or 'very good'. | Google Street View

2 . Churchtown Medical Centre, Southport 49% of patients surveyed did not rate their overall experience at Churchtown Medical Centre, Cambridge Road as 'good' or 'very good'. | Google Street View

3 . Thornton Surgery, Thornton 49% of patients surveyed did not rate their overall experience at Thornton Surgery, Bretlands Road, as 'good' or 'very good'. | Adobe