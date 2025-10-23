The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, reveals how patients across Merseyside really feel their GP surgeries are performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathered information on patients’ overall GP experiences as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here, we reveal the 12 GP surgeries in Sefton where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘not very helpful or not at all helpful’.

1 . Litherland Practice, Litherland 34% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google Maps

2 . Hightown Village Surgery, Hightown 31% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google

3 . Moore Street Medical Centre, Bootle 31% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Adobe