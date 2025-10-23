42% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' placeholder image
The 12 GP surgeries in Sefton with the least helpful receptionist teams - according to patients

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 15:02 BST

Explore the latest GP Patient Survey results and uncover which GP surgeries in Sefton have been deemed to have the least helpful receptionist teams by to patients.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, reveals how patients across Merseyside really feel their GP surgeries are performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathered information on patients’ overall GP experiences as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here, we reveal the 12 GP surgeries in Sefton where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘not very helpful or not at all helpful’.

34% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

1. Litherland Practice, Litherland

34% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google Maps

31% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

2. Hightown Village Surgery, Hightown

31% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google

31% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

3. Moore Street Medical Centre, Bootle

31% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Adobe

29% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

4. Glovers Lane Surgery, Bootle

29% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google Maps

