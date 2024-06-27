Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the 10 locations in the UK with the highest amount of illegal vapes 🚭

Thousands of illegal vapes are being seized in police raids every month across the UK.

It’s against the law to sell vapes containing more than 2ml of e-liquid.

Illegal vapes pose a danger, with some containing seven times the legal limit.

It’s estimated that one-third of vapes sold in the UK don’t meet regulations.

It’s against the law to sell vapes containing more than 2ml of e-liquid, but an estimated one-third of vapes sold in the UK are believed to not meet government regulations. This figure could see a substantial rise with the proposed disposable vape ban in 2025.

Illegal vapes create a huge danger to users as they could contain higher amounts of nicotine or e-liquid than is legally allowed, as well as having a higher chance of containing harmful chemicals.

Vape Superstore have revealed the UK councils that have the most businesses selling illegal vapes and cigarettes between January 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024.

These are the illegal vapes hot spots across the UK. (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images, Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Carl Court/Getty Images, Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Where are the illegal vape hot spots in the UK?

Kent County Council comes out on top, seizing the highest amount of illegal vapes compared to any other UK council, with a total of 431,005. Most of these illegal products arrived through the Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover.

Whilst, Lancashire County Council has the most businesses stocking illegal vapes, with 132 shops and Carmarthenshire County Council seized the most illegal cigarettes in the UK, with a total of 160,000 packets.

Businesses selling illegal vapes in the UK. (Photo: Map data: © Crown copyright and database right 2020, Graphic: Datawrapper/ Vape Superstore) | Map data: © Crown copyright and database right 2020, Graphic: Datawrapper/Vape Superstore

The top ten councils with businesses reported to be selling illegal vapes are:

Lancashire (132 shops)

Kent (85 shops)

Hertfordshire (83 shops)

Cardiff (79 shops)

Warwickshire (58 shops)

Derbyshire (55 shops)

North Ayrshire (48 shops)

Worcestershire (47 shops)

Glasgow (46 shops)

Surrey (42 shops)

How do you know if a vape is legal?

Vapes are only legally allowed to be sold to someone who is over the age of 18-years-old. The laws governing ingredients, as well as the size of an e-liquid tank and strength of nicotine are strict, with the current legal limit 2ml.

Some of the recovered illegal vape products had a liquid capacity of 14ml, which is seven times this. Studies of illegal vapes have also discovered they can include high levels of dangerous chemicals such as lead, nickel and chromium.

A 2023 Vape Superstore survey with 1,381 disposable vape users revealed that 34.1% of disposable vape users were not aware that there was a difference between illegal and regulated disposable vapes, whilst 83% were unaware of the potential health risks and 50.3% were unfamiliar with the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) regulations.

It’s important to ensure that the vape you are using is legal, here are 5 top tips on how to check whether or not your vape is genuine.

Check for authenticity

Look for well-known brands

Be wary of unusually low prices

Ask the retailer to provide proof of TPD compliance

Stay informed with the latest regulations and safety guidelines