Liverpool Hospital’s has issued important advice to patients and the public as members of the Royal College of Nursing are set to strike again this bank holiday weekend.

A successful legal challenge from the Government means the planned 48hr strike by tens of thousands of RCN members across the country will be slightly shortened. The industrial action will now begin at the start of the late shift at 8pm on 30 April and end at midnight on 1 May.

Nurses across Mersyside will join the strike action and local hospitals are preparing for significant service disruption. Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has issued advice and guidance for patients, and reassures local residents that other medical staff, including doctors, physiotherapists and pharmacists will be deployed to help to provide routine care.

What has been said: “To ensure we can provide patients with care that is as safe as possible, other medical colleagues will be supporting some of the roles and tasks usually carried out by nursing staff, where appropriate,” said David Melia, Chief Nurse at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

He added, “We understand that this situation may be worrying if your loved one is in hospital at this time. We’re extending our visiting hours on the wards for those who may wish to spend more time with their loved ones to help keep them company. We also ask that if your relative or friend is due to be discharged from hospital, please do whatever you can to support this as soon as possible. This will help our teams to make a hospital bed available for someone who may need our specialist care.”

Advice: Urgent and emergency care services will be open over the bank holiday and the industrial action period and people should call 999 or attend accident and emergency services in the event of a life or limb threatening emergency.

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust advise that if you need medical help or advice, or you are unsure about whether you should go to hospital, you should go to NHS 111 online - unless it is a life-threatening emergency, when you should still call 999.

Patients should still attend scheduled appointments unless advised otherwise.

