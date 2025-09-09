The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has released league tables of NHS trusts across England for the first, as part of its Plan for Change.

The DHSC says the league tables will help in “identifying where urgent support is needed” as well as “allowing top performers to share best practice” and “delivering better value to patients”.

The rankings feature 134 acute hospital providers nationwide, including in Liverpool and Merseyside, and score trusts based on a range of measures, including finances and patient access to care, as well as bringing down waiting times for operations and A&E, and improving ambulance response times.

Trusts are categorised in four segments, with the ‘1’ reflecting the best performers and the ‘4’ showing the worst. Take a look at the rankings for Merseyside below.

Liverpool World approached all of the acute trusts in Merseyside, which were highlighted in this report, for comment.

1 . Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust placed 4th in the national rankings, with a score of 1.52. Segment 1. | Google Maps

2 . The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust placed 7th in the national rankings, with a score of 1.57. Segment 1. | StockAdobe

3 . The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust placed 8th in the national rankings, with a score of 1.70. Segment 1. | RACS Awards