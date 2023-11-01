1 . Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - 38.8%

When it came to the number of attendees, Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust are in the middle of the pack with 33,203 but the patients who are waiting over four hours is the highest in the region. 38.8% of their attendees waited over the four-hour threshold last year, which is just over 7% more than any other trust in Merseyside. This percentage came to 12,596 people in total, which is an estimated 4,198 per month! The Trust is responsible for Arrowe Park Hospital, Ellesmere Port Hospital, Spire Murrayfield Hospital, St. Catherines Hospital and Victoria Central Hospital. Photo: Tyler Olson - stock.adobe.com