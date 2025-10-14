The 11 GP surgeries in Merseyside with the least helpful receptionist teams - according to patients

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:17 BST

Explore the GP Patient Survey results, revealing the Merseyside surgeries with the least helpful receptionist teams - as voted by local patients.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, reveals how patients in Liverpool and Merseyside really feel their GP surgeries are performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathered information on patients’ overall GP experiences as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here, we reveal the 11 surgeries in Liverpool and Merseyside where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘not very helpful or not at all helpful’.

41% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

1. Great Crosby and Thornton, Thornton Family HC, Thornton

41% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Adobe Stock

38% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

2. Woolton House Medical Centre, Liverpool

38% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google Street View

35% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

3. Litherland Practice, Litherland

35% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google Street View

35% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.'

4. West Derby Medical Centre, Liverpool

35% of patients surveyed said the reception team was 'not very helpful or not at all helpful.' | Google Street View

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GP surgeriesPatientsLiverpoolNHS EnglandEngland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice