Merseyside GPs: The 10 top rated GP practices in Liverpool in 2023 – as rated by patients

These surgeries have received high praise from patients.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:52 BST

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP surgeries, making it easier for new residents to choose where to get their medical care.

Many services have not been reviewed by users on the website, however, LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the surgeries to receive reviews, and whittled down the best in the city.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Liverpool, according to those who use their services*. Is your practice on the list?

*We have included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews.

The Village Medical Centre, Quarry Street, has a 5.0 average star rating, from six reviews.

1. The Village Medical Centre

The Village Medical Centre, Quarry Street, has a 5.0 average star rating, from six reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Greenbank Drive Surgery, Sefton Park, has a 4.8 star average rating, from five reviews.

2. Greenbank Drive Surgery

Greenbank Drive Surgery, Sefton Park, has a 4.8 star average rating, from five reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Storrsdale Medical Centre, Storrsdale Road, has a 4.6 star average rating, from 14 reviews.

3. Storrsdale Medical Centre

Storrsdale Medical Centre, Storrsdale Road, has a 4.6 star average rating, from 14 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Albion Surgery, Everton Road, has a 4.6 star average rating, from five reviews.

4. Albion Surgery

Albion Surgery, Everton Road, has a 4.6 star average rating, from five reviews. Photo: Google Street View

