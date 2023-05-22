Merseyside GPs: The 10 top rated GP practices in Liverpool in 2023 – as rated by patients
These surgeries have received high praise from patients.
The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP surgeries, making it easier for new residents to choose where to get their medical care.
Many services have not been reviewed by users on the website, however, LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the surgeries to receive reviews, and whittled down the best in the city.
Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Liverpool, according to those who use their services*. Is your practice on the list?
*We have included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews.
Page 1 of 3