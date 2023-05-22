These surgeries have received high praise from patients.

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GP surgeries, making it easier for new residents to choose where to get their medical care.

Many services have not been reviewed by users on the website, however, LiverpoolWorld has analysed all of the surgeries to receive reviews, and whittled down the best in the city.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Liverpool, according to those who use their services*. Is your practice on the list?

*We have included surgeries with a minimum of four reviews.

1 . The Village Medical Centre The Village Medical Centre, Quarry Street, has a 5.0 average star rating, from six reviews. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Greenbank Drive Surgery Greenbank Drive Surgery, Sefton Park, has a 4.8 star average rating, from five reviews. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Storrsdale Medical Centre Storrsdale Medical Centre, Storrsdale Road, has a 4.6 star average rating, from 14 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

4 . Albion Surgery Albion Surgery, Everton Road, has a 4.6 star average rating, from five reviews. Photo: Google Street View