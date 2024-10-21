Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Currently only 40% of crimes are reported

Low level crime can have a ‘huge impact’ on your mental health.

6,300 crimes go unsolved every day in the UK, according to latest Home Office figures.

Currently only 40% of crimes are reported according to Victim’s Support.

If you have been a victim of crime help is available.

Silent crime can have a “huge impact” on the mental health of victims, a charity has warned.

From fear of walking down the street to not feeling safe in our homes and losing confidence in society, unreported and unresolved crime can affect all aspects of our daily life, according to Victim Support. The charity has highlighted the support that's available for victims who might be impacted by a range of crimes, from theft and anti-social behaviour to robbery. We spoke with Victim Support’s assistant director for knowledge and insight, Rachel Almeida, who outlined how being a victim of crime can impact our mental health and what support is available.

How can crime affect your mental health?

Silent crime can have a “huge impact” on your mental health. Almeida explains: “There’s a huge wide range of how people can respond to crime and that can depend on a number of things. Crimes such as burglary can be really personal where it feels like it's within their home, where they feel they should be most safe that’s been violated and that can have a huge impact on their daily lives, where they feel that that safe space has been taken away from them and the fear that comes with that.”

Adding: “In terms of the common effects that we see across different crimes quite often it makes people feel upset, very fearful and anxious, but also it can affect their views on society, how safe they feel, how comfortable they are.”

What support is available if you are a victim of crime?

Support is available to anyone who has been a victim of crime, with charity Victim Support offering a wide range of services across England and Wales to help you, so you can choose a way to engage that makes you feel most comfortable.

Almeida explained: “We have a 24-hour support line if people would rather talk to someone immediately, but we also have live chat, so if people prefer to communicate online and message instantly with someone without speaking on the phone that’s available too and you can find that on our website at Victims Support.”

She continued: “We also have free online resources, we have an online platform called my support space where people can find resources themselves and self-access tools and information on what to do.”

Adding: “There are also local services available in every area across England and Wales, which the police can refer you to or you can contact through Victim’s Support website or through calling our helpline.”

