Smokers and vapers could be banned from accessing NHS-funded fertility treatment under proposals to radically change services and cut down on costs.

The NHS Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care Board, which covers the five councils in Merseyside as well as Halton, Warrington, Cheshire West and Cheshire East, is currently considering a number of changes to IVF treatment. The board is planning to bring a single fertility policy for the whole area in September to replace a number of different policies.

A number of options are being considered. Keeping services the same could cost around £5m a year but other options could be considered which could save as much as £1.3m, though this would only give people one free round of treatment.

Some changes are also being made around the rules for drugs and alcohol intake for parents as well as overseas visitor eligibility. However one of the bigger changes will be for parents who are smokers or vapers.

The ICB is proposing both partners “should be confirmed non-smokers to access any subfertility treatment and must continue to be non-smoking throughout treatment.” This is because ”smoking increases the risk of infertility in women and men” and “nicotine alone is known to affect development of the foetus and long-term safety data on e-cigarettes are unknown.”

At the moment, only female partners have to be smoke free to access treatment but both parents would be included in the restriction going forward if the proposals go ahead. This could result in “a small number of patients being refused treatment.”

A report put to Wirral councillors on the local authority’s health committee said male partners “could feel disadvantaged by this revised approach” but the new requirement was following guidance. This is based on evidence it reduced the chance of conception.

Introducing the report, Simon Banks, the Wirral director for the ICB said it was an emotive and complex issue. He asked councillors whether they felt it was a substantial change to NHS services.

Councillors during the meeting raised the issues around the rounds of treatments, reasons for the changes, as well as the impact on the mental health of patients. Mr Banks also said the NHS was struggling nationally to meet guidance because of the financial situation facing the service.

Cllr Tony Murphy asked if they would be able to comment on the proposed changes such as those around smoking in the future. Councillors agreed it was a significant change and councillors should be asked for their opinion going forward.