The best hospitals in Merseyside - as well as the whole of the UK - have been listed by the Telegraph, based on key factors such as CQC ratings, how long you can expect to wait for treatment and overall patient satisfaction scores (where available).

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) is the independent body responsible for regulating and inspecting health and social care providers across England. The system, similar to Ofsted for schools and education providers, sees hospitals handed ratings, ranging from the lowest mark of 'inadequate' to the gold-standard, 'outstanding'.

Currently, 55.3% of NHS hospitals across the country are graded as 'good' or 'outstanding', compared with 87.2% in the private sector. However, private care can be pricey and many only offer specialised care, rather than a range of services and departments - such as A&E.

NHS hospitals are currently facing a vast amount of pressure, with issues such as funding, staffing levels and industrial action leading to long waiting lists for patients, but Liverpool and Merseyside are home to a number of highly-rated NHS providers who continue to provide great care. Below are all of the hospitals* in Liverpool and Merseyside - both NHS and private - which currently hold a 'good' or 'outstanding' CQC rating, as well as how long you can expect to wait for treatment. See if your local hospital made the list.

*We have not included private medical suppliers or plastic surgery clinics. Some of the hospitals listed have not been inspected for a number of years, and some have not been included as they have not yet been rated.

1 . Alder Hey Children's Hospital, Liverpool - Good (NHS) 🩺 Alder Hey is a specialist children's hospital in Liverpool which also conducts paediatric research. It is run by Alder Hey Children's Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. ⭐ The hospital currently has a CQC rating of 'good' and was last inspected in July 2020. ❤️Patient satisfaction score: N/A. ⌚ The average waiting list time is 17 weeks. 📍 East Prescot Road, Liverpool L14 5AB. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

2 . Broadgreen Hospital, Liverpool - Good (NHS) 🩺 Broadgreen Hospital is home to a number of elective (planned) surgical, diagnostic and treatment services, together with specialist patient rehabilitation. It is run by Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. ⭐ The hospital currently has a CQC rating of 'good' and was last inspected in July 2016. ❤️Patient satisfaction score: N/A. ⌚ The average waiting list time is 16 weeks. 📍 Thomas Drive, Liverpool L14 3LB. Photo: Rodhullandemus/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

3 . Catch a Glimpse, Maghull - Good (private) 🩺 Catch a Glimpse is a private baby scan clinic in Maghull, offering 3D and 4D scan images. It is run by Jennifer Hodkinson. ⭐ The clinic currently has a CQC rating of 'good' and was last inspected in July 2022. ❤️Patient satisfaction score: N/A%. ⌚ The average waiting list time is unavailable. 📍 Tree View Court, Maghull, L31 3HF. Photo: PA

4 . The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, Wirral - Good (NHS) 🩺 The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre is one of the UK's leading cancer centres, specialising in the treatment of the disease. It is run by The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust. There is also a hospital in Liverpool.⭐ The Wirral hospital currently has a CQC rating of 'good' and was last inspected in April 2019. ❤️Patient satisfaction score: N/A. ⌚ The average waiting list time is five weeks. 📍 Clatterbridge Road, Birkenhead, Wirral CH63 4JY. Photo: Tyler Olson - stock.adobe.com