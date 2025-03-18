Spring is finally here, after a challenging winter for the NHS.

Hospitals were faced with a ‘quademic’ of seasonal illnesses, with cases of the flu soaring during the winter months.

Cases of norovirus have continued to surge, with over 40,000 bed days lost to the vomiting bug in February alone. However, despite the pressure on our hospitals, the vast majority of us appear to be satisfied with the care we receive from our GP surgeries.

GPs are the frontline of the NHS, and according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England between January 2 and March 25 last year, patients are overall content with their experience.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, which reveals the best rated surgeries in the North West and beyond.

Across England, the majority of patients described their overall experience as “very good” (37.1%) or “fairly good” (30.2%). However, not everyone is as happy, with 9.4% describing their overall experience as “fairly poor” and 9.5% as “very poor”.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the North West which were rated the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the number of patients that said they were “very good”.

1 . Cartmel Surgery, Haggs Lane, Cartmel There were 224 survey forms sent out to patients at Cartmel Surgery, Haggs Lane. The response rate was 52%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 97% said it was very good and 2% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

2 . St Werburgh's Medical Practice for the Homeless, Chester There were 287 survey forms sent out to patients at St Werburgh's Medical Practice for the Homeless in Chester. The response rate was 5%, with 13 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 97% said it was very good and 3% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

3 . Slaidburn Health Centre, Townend, Slaidburn There were 212 survey forms sent out to patients at Slaidburn Health Centre, Townend. The response rate was 47%, with 98 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 91% said it was very good and 6% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps