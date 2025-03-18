Spring is finally here, after a challenging winter for the NHS.
Hospitals were faced with a ‘quademic’ of seasonal illnesses, with cases of the flu soaring during the winter months.
Cases of norovirus have continued to surge, with over 40,000 bed days lost to the vomiting bug in February alone. However, despite the pressure on our hospitals, the vast majority of us appear to be satisfied with the care we receive from our GP surgeries.
GPs are the frontline of the NHS, and according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England between January 2 and March 25 last year, patients are overall content with their experience.
Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, which reveals the best rated surgeries in the North West and beyond.
Across England, the majority of patients described their overall experience as “very good” (37.1%) or “fairly good” (30.2%). However, not everyone is as happy, with 9.4% describing their overall experience as “fairly poor” and 9.5% as “very poor”.
Here we reveal the GP practices in the North West which were rated the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the number of patients that said they were “very good”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.