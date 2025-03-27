A Wirral dental surgery has warned patients that it may close for NHS dentistry due to lack of government funding and increased costs.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastham Dental Practice offers both private and NHS care but warns “there may be no NHS dentistry” by 2026 with practices being forced to go private amid upcoming rises in NHS dental charges.

The British Dental Association (BDA) claims the latest hikes are being used to “conceal reductions in state spending” with Band 3 treatments - like a crown or dentures - costing £128.70 more from April than they did in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government also pledged an additional 700,000 urgent appointments in February, however the BDA says this is “being paid for by recycling underspends in the existing budget”.

Now, Eastham Dental Practice has shared its concerns with its patients, with a sign at site reading: “Eastham Dental Practice closing for NHS dentistry soon? Closing? Not yet! But we may be closed next year if the Government doesn’t properly fund us. This time next year, there may be no NHS dentistry.”

The British Dental Association (BDA) claims the latest hikes are being used to “conceal reductions in state spending”.

The sign urged patients to contact their local MP, adding: “Please don’t complain to reception, please don’t complain to the dentists. Complain to the Government.”

Councillor Phil Gilchrist, Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group and Vice-Chair of Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee, responded to Eastham Dental Practice’s concerns on social media. He said: “A number of residents have been in touch with me about the local dental services. I have been looking at various aspects as part of getting to the bottom of the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dentists have made it clear, in recent years, that the system of charges and payments does not reflect their costs and time when carrying out certain work.”

He added: “Whilst the notice does say ‘may’ and ‘not yet’ I have contacted the regional organiser of these dental services.” He added that he has contacted three councillors who serve Wirral on the Place Based Partnership Board, which looks at dental services.

Speaking last month, Stephen Kinnock, Minister of State for Care, said: “This government will rebuild dentistry - focusing on prevention, retention of NHS dentists and reforming the NHS contract to make NHS work more appealing to dentists and increase capacity for more patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He noted “this will take time” but said the government’s roll out of extra urgent appointments in February was “an important step forward.”

Eastham Dental Practice has been contacted for further comment.