Looking for a job within the airline industry? Look no further than your own doorstep, with vacancies at Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don’t let the news regarding problems at Liverpool John Lennon Airport deter you from the number of vacancies on offer across the United Kingdom

A number of airports across the country are advertising for vacancies already this summer, be it as part of the airport’s infrastructure or working with a number of partners taking up residency inside the buildings.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it be coming fresh out of education looking for that first role, or long-time employees looking for a change of pace, Liverpool John Lennon Airport could be the perfect place to begin a career in the airline industry.

What jobs are available at Liverpool John Lennon Airport?

The outside of Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

We’ve put together a list of jobs currently being advertised by Liverpool John Lennon Airport, either with the airport or with their partners, and have included if the job is a permanent or temporary role and salary expectations.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport vacancies

There are currently no jobs available with Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The airport holds an annual Recruitment Day for those seeking new employment. The date for 2023’s Recruitment Day has yet to be announced.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport partner vacancies

Although there may not be any vacancies working directly with Liverpool John Lennon Airport directly, a number of their partners inside the airport currently have the following roles available:

Customer Services Advisor - World Duty Free (Full time - £8.95 per hour)

Replenishment Assistant - World Duty Free (Full time/part time - salary not disclosed)

Retail Sales Consultant/Travel Services Partner - Travelex (Full time/part time - £10.25 per hour)

Sales Assistant - JD Sports (Full time/part time, salary not disclosed)

Chef - Frankie and Bennys (Full time - up to £13.50 per hour)

Server - Frankie and Bennys (Full time/part time - £8.91 per hour)

Bartender - Frankie and Bennys (Full time/part time - £9.75 to £10.50 per hour)

Second chef - Frankie and Bennys (Full time - £12.50 per hour)

Assistant Manager (hourly) - Frankie and Bennys (Full time - salary not disclosed)

Customer Service Officer - XLR (Full time - salary not disclosed)

How do I apply for a job at Liverpool John Lennon Airport?

Those wishing to apply for the roles mentioned can visit the careers section of the Liverpool John Lennon Airport website to apply or look at more information on the job roles themselves.

What kind of jobs do Liverpool John Lennon Airport normally recruit for?

With the airport being one of the busiest in the UK, with over 3,000 people working on-site, Liverpool John Lennon Airport has two forms of recruitment - work directly with the airport itself, and work with their many business partners on site.

The roles that the airport directly recruit for includes:

Airfield Operations

Air Service Development

Air Traffic Control

Air Traffic Engineering

Commercial

Engineering

Environment

Rescue and Firefighting Services

Facilities

Finance

Human Resources

Information Technology

Landside Operations

Legal

Marketing

Terminal Operations

If you are interested in working for Liverpool John Lennon Airport, but not sure what kind of role or what responsibilities a role would require from you, then the airport has created an A to Z of each role and function at their airport.