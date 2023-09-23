It’s officially the first day of autumn, and though the ground isn’t covered in brown, crispy leaves just yet, it will be very soon.
As the temperature gets colder and the leaves begin to change colour, there’s nothing better than wrapping up warm, grabbing a hot drink and exploring the beautiful parks and gardens around Merseyside.
From Calderstones Park to Ness Botanic Gardens, here are some of our favourite places for an autumnal walk in and around Liverpool.
1. Ness Botanic Gardens, Neston
Ness Botanic Gardens is home to 64 acres of diverse landscapes and plants filled with wildlife. It is open every day from 10:00-16:30 and £7.50 for an adult ticket without gift aid. The huge gardens are perfect for an autumn walk and a range of seasonal activities are hosted too. Photo: Ness Botanic Gardens
2. Birkenhead Park, Birkenhead
Birkenhead Park is a beautiful open and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park. It has play areas for the kids as well as a visitor centre and cafe, perfect for warming up during the colder months. Photo: Birkenhead Park
3. Calderstones Park, Liverpool
Calderstones Park is a 94-acre family park in South Liverpool, with a lovely kids’ playground, cafe and beautiful woodlands. It is perfect for a family walk and not too far from Allerton Road’s shops and restaurants. During the autumn months, the park looks absolutely beautiful and The Reader cafe is perfect for a pre-walk breakfast. Photo: Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
4. Sefton Park, Liverpool
This magnificent 235 acre park is a showcase of beautiful nature, scenic views and great monuments. Open 24 hours a day all year round, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll through Sefton Park whenever you’d like - but it looks particularly beautiful when covered in brown crispy leaves. Photo: Paul Harrop, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons