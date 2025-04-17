A new report ranks all neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on how much their house prices have dropped over a yearly period.
Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Growth Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024, using figures from the Office for National Statistics.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the top 10 Liverpool neighbourhoods with the highest decrease in property prices.
