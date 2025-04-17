Top 10 Liverpool neighbourhoods with the highest decrease in property prices

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST

Property prices have dropped in these Liverpool areas.

A new report ranks all neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on how much their house prices have dropped over a yearly period.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created their House Growth Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Liverpool based on their house price percentage change from September 2023 to September 2024, using figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the top 10 Liverpool neighbourhoods with the highest decrease in property prices.

Average property prices decreased by 28.5%, from £375,000 in September 2023 to £268,250 in September 2024.

1. Allerton

Average property prices decreased by 28.5%, from £375,000 in September 2023 to £268,250 in September 2024. | Google Street View

Average property prices decreased by 25.7%, from £175,000 in September 2023 to £130,000 in September 2024.

2. Speke West & Airport

Average property prices decreased by 25.7%, from £175,000 in September 2023 to £130,000 in September 2024. | Google

Average property prices decreased by 18.9%, from £122,000 in September 2023 to £99,000 in September 2024.

3. Toxteth Park

Average property prices decreased by 18.9%, from £122,000 in September 2023 to £99,000 in September 2024. | Sue Adair via Wkimedia

Average property prices decreased by 14.4%, from £138,750 in September 2023 to £118,800 in September 2024.

4. Tuebrook

Average property prices decreased by 14.4%, from £138,750 in September 2023 to £118,800 in September 2024. | Google Street View

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLiverpool
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice