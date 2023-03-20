Register
Springtime trails near me: 10 of the best spring walks in Liverpool and Merseyside - from Otterspool to Crosby

The daffodils are out, the weather is getting warmer and it’s officially Spring!

By Emma Dukes, Ethan Evans
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:52 GMT

March 20 heralds the arrival of the vernal equinox, when winter ends and the hours of daylight officially begin to outnumber the hours of darkness.

The days have been getting ever so slightly longer and longer since the winter solstice in December, but it’s the vernal equinox, also known as the March equinox or the spring equinox, that sees the scales tip in favour of more daylight.

It’s time emerge from our winter hibernation and get out about again. What better way to start than with a springtime walk?

Liverpool and Merseyside are home to some of the country’s most beautiful parks and beaches, which are perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Whether you’re looking for a long walking trail or a park with a play area for the kids, we’ve got you covered.

These are 10 of Merseyside’s best springtime walks, in no particular order.

The gardens of this Tudor manor house are usually laced with colourful flowers during the springtime. Surrounded by a green oasis, this trail is family and dog friendly and there is so much to do and explore.

1. Speke Hall

Photo: David Dixon via Wikimedia

New Brighton’s promenade miles of amazing views, as well as a lovely beach and the UK’s longest promenade. Stop off in the town centre and explore the local offerings and continue the beautiful coastal walk.

2. New Brighton Promenade

Photo: Mark Warren via Wikimedia

Birkenhead Park is a beautiful green space and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park. It has play areas for the kids as well as a visitor centre and cafe.

3. Birkenhead Park

Photo: Mark Warren via Wikimedia

If you are looking for a springtime walk across a sandy and rocky beach, Crosby Coastal Park is the destination for you. Go for a wander from Formby to Crosby and explore the coast surrounded by wildlife - perfect for bird watching. You can visit whenever as access to the beach and trail are open everyday all year round.

4. Crosby Coastal Park

Photo: CCP

