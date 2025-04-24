While British weather can be unpredictable - with it often feeling like we don’t get a proper summer at all - fancy holidays abroad aren’t on the cards for everyone. Many people opt to avoid long flights or rocky ferry journeys and choose staycations a little closer to home.
With this in mind, we have created a list of our top 11 towns, cities and villages for a short break and they’re not too far away from Liverpool. Locations include historic market towns, quaint cathedral cities and a Welsh town that looks like a magical land.
Take a look at the gallery below.
1. Chester, Cheshire
Chester is a beautiful Cathedral city, with history etched into its Roman walls. Just a short drive away from Liverpool - or a quick trip on a Merseyrail train - Chester is ideal for a weekend away. | dudlajzov - stock.adobe.com
2. Llandudno, North Wales
Around an hour-and-a-half away from Liverpool, Llandudno is a beautiful coastal town with ancient tunnels and a 19th-century pier. Expect gorgeous beaches and Victorian era architecture, as well as cosy B&Bs. | manuta - stock.adobe.com
3. Ormskirk, Lancashire
Ormskirk is a market town in West Lancashire, just thirteen miles from Liverpool. Surrounded by natural beauty, reserves and wildlife, it is perfect for a couples' weekend, with spas and highly rated eateries available. Nearby Aughton is home to two Michelin starred restaurants. | Peter - stock.adobe.com
4. Southport, Merseyside
If you don't fancy venturing too far away, Southport is perfect. Located in Merseyside, the beautiful seaside town is ideal for couples hoping for a romantic weekend or for a short family trip, with gorgeous beaches and child-friendly attractions. | Evaldas - stock.adobe.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.