11 of the best places for afternoon tea in Liverpool according to Google reviews

Today (August 7) marks the start of Afternoon Tea Week and how better to celebrate than enjoying a delicious treat with family or friends?
The incredibly British tradition of afternoon tea includes finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, cakes and of course, tea. But, where is the best place for afternoon tea in Liverpool?
Using Google reviews, we’ve created a list of the best places to enjoy the indulgent tradition. Each venue has a Google rating of 4.4 stars or higher, and at least 200 reviews.
So, in no particular order, here are 11 of Liverpool’s best spots for afternoon tea.
1. Titanic Hotel Liverpool
The Titanic Hotel has a Google rating of 4.6 stars with a menu highlight being the afternoon tea. One reviewer said: “Excellent afternoon tea."
2. OH ME OH MY
OH ME OH MY has a Google rating of 4.5 stars, with many reviews mentioning afternoon tea. One reviewer said: “We had the most fabulous afternoon tea today at Oh Me Oh My! In fact the nicest afternoon tea I’ve ever had and very reasonably priced.” Photo: OH ME OH MY
3. Panoramic 34
Panoramic 34 has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and is a popular spot for afternoon tea and celebrations. One reviewer said: “The luxury afternoon tea is lovely. Great service lovely setting.” Photo: Panoramic 34
4. Annie's Tea Rooms
Annie’s Tea Rooms has a Google rating of 4.7 stars and has vintage decor. The tea room also offers home delivery of afternoon tea boxes. One reviewer said: “Best afternoon tea anywhere. Lovely vintage tea sets and gorgeous sandwiches and homemade cakes and scones.”