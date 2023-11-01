Register
Merseyside cat adoption: 11 kittens and adult cats looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside

Carla Lane Animals in Need has a number of adorable cats up for adoptions.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 1st Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT

A Merseyside rescue centre is looking for permanent homes for the cats in its care.

Carla Lane Animals in Need is based in Melling and has a number of gorgeous animals up for adoption, including cute and cuddly cats and kittens.

Many of these lovely animals have had pretty traumatic lives so far and would love to find a permanent, loving home.

Here are eleven adorable cats and kittens who are currently living at Carla Lane Animals in Need’s rescue centre.

1. Sid

Sid is four-and-a-half and needs a strictly child-free and pet-free home with experienced cat people, as he can get agitated. He also needs a home with a yard or garden. Photo: Carla Lane Animals in Need

2. Libby

Libby is looking for a quiet, child-free home (which will continue to be child-free in the future) and she is quite shy. She also needs the home to have a garden and be away from busy roads. Photo: Carla Lane Animals in Need

3. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is around 4-5 months old and was rescued from an industrial estate. She should be okay to live with other pets but cannot live with children under the age of 12. Photo: Carla Lane Animals in Need

4. Lola

Lola is six or seven years old and is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. She can live with other cats but not dogs. She can potentially live with older children. Photo: Carla Lane Animals in Need

