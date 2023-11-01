Merseyside cat adoption: 11 kittens and adult cats looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside
Carla Lane Animals in Need has a number of adorable cats up for adoptions.
A Merseyside rescue centre is looking for permanent homes for the cats in its care.
Carla Lane Animals in Need is based in Melling and has a number of gorgeous animals up for adoption, including cute and cuddly cats and kittens.
Many of these lovely animals have had pretty traumatic lives so far and would love to find a permanent, loving home.
Here are eleven adorable cats and kittens who are currently living at Carla Lane Animals in Need’s rescue centre.
