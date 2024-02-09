While there isn't too long until winter is over, the cold and wet February weather has us dreaming about our next holidays abroad, in the beautiful sunshine.
But, if a summer holiday overseas isn't on the cards for you this year, there are plenty of places within a drivable distance from Liverpool, which offer a lovely escape for a long weekend - without the stress of hopping on a plane.
From beautiful, bustling market towns, to peaceful countryside retreats, here are 11 places near Liverpool, ideal for a weekend away, including some of the North West's 'happiest' towns.
1. Llandudno, North Wales
📍Around an hour-and-a-half away from Liverpool, Llandudno is a beautiful coastal town with ancient tunnels and a 19th-century pier. Expect gorgeous beaches and Victorian era architecture, as well as cosy B&Bs. 🍽️ The Jackdaw on Conwy's High Street is ideal for date night and features in the online Michelin Guide. Veggies and vegans can visit Taylor's Cafe Bar or Candles. Photo: manuta - stock.adobe.com
2. Chester, Cheshire
📍Chester is a beautiful Cathedral city, with history etched into its Roman walls. Just a short drive away from Liverpool - or a quick trip on a Merseyrail train - Chester is ideal for a weekend away. 🍽️ The city is home to a range of restaurants which feature in the Michelin Guide, including the Michelin starred Arkle. For veggies and vegans, try The Flower Pot, Jaunty Goat or Shrub. Photo: dudlajzov - stock.adobe.com
3. Ormskirk, Lancashire
📍Ormskirk is a market town in West Lancashire, just thirteen miles from Liverpool. Surrounded by natural beauty, reserves and wildlife, it is perfect for a couples' weekend, with spas and highly rated eateries available. 🍽️ Nearby Aughton is home to two Michelin starred restaurants with The Barn having one Michelin star, and Moor Hall having two Michelin stars and one Green Michelin star. Veggies and vegans can head to Roots Kitchen or Cobble. Photo: Peter - stock.adobe.com
4. Southport, Merseyside
📍If you don't fancy venturing too far away, Southport is perfect. Located in Merseyside, the beautiful seaside town is ideal for couples hoping for a romantic weekend or for a short family trip, with gorgeous beaches and child-friendly attractions. 🍽️ Bistrot Vérité features in the Michelin Guide and is a bustling neighbourhood bistro, ideal for date night. Veggies and vegans should try out Megafauna or Twelve. Photo: Evaldas - stock.adobe.com