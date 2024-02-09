3 . Ormskirk, Lancashire

📍Ormskirk is a market town in West Lancashire, just thirteen miles from Liverpool. Surrounded by natural beauty, reserves and wildlife, it is perfect for a couples' weekend, with spas and highly rated eateries available. 🍽️ Nearby Aughton is home to two Michelin starred restaurants with The Barn having one Michelin star, and Moor Hall having two Michelin stars and one Green Michelin star. Veggies and vegans can head to Roots Kitchen or Cobble. Photo: Peter - stock.adobe.com