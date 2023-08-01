Register
12 beautiful picturesque villages in and around Merseyside to visit this summer

These idyllic locations are perfect for a day out or romantic walk.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 1st Aug 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:05 BST

We all know Liverpool is a bustling city and brilliant in its own right, but did you know it’s also surrounded by a number of beautiful villages and towns?

From Sefton’s coast to a model village in Wirral, Merseyside has some wonderful places to live - or to visit for an adventure during the summer holidays.

We’ve compiled a list of lovely spots in and around Merseyside to visit this summer, feature stunning views, historic buildings and independent shops.

Take a look and add them to your ‘must visit’ list!

1. Hightown, Sefton

Hightown is a quaint coastal village on the outskirts of Liverpool that has been recognised as one of the poshest places to live in Britain according to the Telegraph. It is a beautiful enclave with coastal walks, countryside views and a popular family-run pub. Rare butterflies can be seen on the dunes, and peacocks can be spotted in some streets. Photo: Mike Pennington via Wikimedia CC

2. Woolton Village, Liverpool

Woolton is an affluent part of South Liverpool, home to John Lennon’s childhood home and Strawberry Fields. It is also home to a lovely village, with a range of independent shops and eateries. It is also a short walk from Calderstones Park - home to six neolithic megaliths. Photo: Sue Adair via Wikimedia CC

3. Brimstage, Wirral

Brimstage is an idyllic village at the heart of the Wirral Peninsula. Home to Brimstage Hall, believed to be one of the oldest buildings in Merseyside, the village is filled with history and character. It also home to the Maize Maze, an arts and craft shop and local pubs. Photo: Jorge Franganillo CC

4. Birkdale Village, Sefton

Birkdale Village is home to independent retailers, restaurants and bars and is just a short drive from Southport town centre. The quaint village is excellent for a pit-stop for food and drink, before heading off on a coastal walk. Photo: Wikimedia

