12 beautiful picturesque villages in and around Merseyside to visit this summer

1 . Hightown, Sefton

Hightown is a quaint coastal village on the outskirts of Liverpool that has been recognised as one of the poshest places to live in Britain according to the Telegraph. It is a beautiful enclave with coastal walks, countryside views and a popular family-run pub. Rare butterflies can be seen on the dunes, and peacocks can be spotted in some streets. Photo: Mike Pennington via Wikimedia CC