The RSPCA cares for a number of animals at its Wirral and Chester branch, including adorable cats and kittens.
Based in Wallasey, Merseyside and Chester, locals looking for a lovely new family member can visit the rescue centre by making an appointment.
Here are some charming fluffy felines currently housed in its cattery, who would love to find their forever homes on Merseyside.
1. Molly
Molly is a Domestic Shorthair crossbreed who is around two years old. She needs a quiet home with owner willing to help her to settle in and give her time to come out of her shell.
2. Prinny
Prinny is a 13-year-old Domestic Shorthair crossbreed. She is in need of a loving and warm forever home to spend her older years in happiness and showered in affection. Prinny is on medication for hyperthyroidism which the RSPCA will provide as long as her new owner can use the local vets for regular three monthly blood tests. Photo: RSPCA
3. The four Pumpkin kittens
The Pumpkin kittens are four boisterous and confident kittens that came from a home with multiple other siblings that were the result of unplanned pregnancies. There are three females and one males in this group all with different personalities and extremely cute. They will need to be rehomed in pairs.
4. Edwards
Edward is an eight-year-old Domestic Shorthair crossbreed, looking for a quiet home where he can settle in and relax at his own pace. He will need experienced owners who are able to understand his need for his own space when he needs it.