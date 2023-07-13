From puppies and bunnies, to retired racing dogs and cats, these animals would love to meet you.

Freshfields Animal Rescue has belping animals for almost 50 years, committed to the protection of family companions large and small, farm animals, and sick and injured wildlife.

Providing a safe place for nearly 100,000 animals in need, the Merseyside-based rescue centre believes in never putting a healthy animal down and helps abandoned pets find loving homes.

With financial pressures continuing to put a strain on local families, many are being forced to place their pets in care, meaning Freshfields are looking for people to provide homes for the animals at the rescue centre.

From puppies and kittens, to rabbits and dogs, these adorable animals would love to join your family and have a second chance at life.

1 . Lilo Lilo is a six-year-old Rottweiler, looking for a home with people who have some experience of the breed and are comfortable with their quirks. She loves a walk and could live with children over the age of 12. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

2 . Benji Benji is a Siamese rabbit who was found wandering around a local park. He is quite shy but finding his feet. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

3 . Muffin Muffin is a stunning 10-year-old cat with a thick plush coat and a gorgeously feminine face. She loves to spend almost all of her time in the garden through the summer and is very affectionate. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

4 . Shirley Shirley was sadly found as a stray, wandering the street of Liverpool until she was collected by the dog warden. She is a lovely five-year-old French Bulldog, ooking for a home with no other animals, and children over the age of 14. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

Next Page Page 1 of 4