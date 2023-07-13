Freshfields Animal Rescue: 13 animals up for adoption in Liverpool and Merseyside - dogs, cats and rabbits
From puppies and bunnies, to retired racing dogs and cats, these animals would love to meet you.
Freshfields Animal Rescue has belping animals for almost 50 years, committed to the protection of family companions large and small, farm animals, and sick and injured wildlife.
Providing a safe place for nearly 100,000 animals in need, the Merseyside-based rescue centre believes in never putting a healthy animal down and helps abandoned pets find loving homes.
With financial pressures continuing to put a strain on local families, many are being forced to place their pets in care, meaning Freshfields are looking for people to provide homes for the animals at the rescue centre.
From puppies and kittens, to rabbits and dogs, these adorable animals would love to join your family and have a second chance at life.