Dogs Trust Merseyside is an animal rescue centre based in Huyton, with a number of adorable dogs and puppies currently living in kennels. From Labradors to Pugs, Dogs Trust house dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages, perfect for those looking to adopt a pet.
Many of these dogs have come from unknown or troublesome backgrounds but are eager to have a fresh start and leave the rescue centre.
These are 13 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s newest additions, who are desperate to find the perfect family and receive some much needed love and care.
1. Thor
Thor is a Siberian Husky rescue who will need to be the only pet at home and any children will need to be aged 16 or older. Thor is house trained but not used to being left alone. He will need multiple visits to him at the centre before going home. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Milo
Milo is a Cocker Spaniel who cannot live with anybody under 18 due to certain behaviours. He can live with another dog as long as resource guarding can be managed. Milo doesn't like to be alone for long but he is house trained. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Molly
Molly is a Border Collie who can be a little suspicious of new people, and just fine with others. She would appreciate a go-slow approach whilst she susses you out but if you’ve some titbits or a squeaky toy, she makes her mind up a lot more quickly! Molly is playful and likes to chase after balls and play tug with you, and she adores a squeaker. She needs to be the only pet and she's better suited to living with teenagers than younger children. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Oli
Oli is a Pug cross looking for a calm quite home where any children are aged 14 and over. Oli can be a little shy when first meeting and may need a couple of visits before he goes home. He is house trained and can be left alone for few hours. Oli would need a pet free home as he finds other dogs a little worrying. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside