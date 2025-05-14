Liverpool has been without its own castle since 1715 but there are many other beautiful, historic castles to explore nearby, offering glimpse into the region’s past.

While ruins are all that remain of some, they are still a magnificent piece of history, with many telling stories of days gone by and surrounded by beautiful woodlands. Others have been preserved and restored and truly feel like travelling back in time to the 13th century.

Or, if you want to see a glimpse of what Liverpool Castle could have been like many moons ago, there is even a replica in Rivington, overlooking the historic market town of Chorley. Sadly, the structure was never finished but its remains are still there today.

All just a short journey from Liverpool, here are 13 historic castles around Merseyside and the North West that are well worth a visit.

1 . Lancaster Castle, Lancaster Lancaster Castle is a medieval castle and former prison in Lancashire, which is believed to date back 1,000 years. One of England's best-preserved castles, it is a must visit monument. | David Hurst

2 . Halton Castle, Runcorn Halton Castle is a Grade I listed building which lies in ruins, however, the circumference remains intact making it perfect for a walk. | Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

3 . Clitheroe Castle, Clitheroe Clitheroe Castle is a ruined early medieval castle, surrounded by greenery. The castle and grounds are open daily and are free to visit. There is an admission charge for Clitheroe Castle Museum. | Kelvin Stuttard