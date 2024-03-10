We all know Liverpool is a bustling city and brilliant in its own right, but did you know it’s also surrounded by a number of beautiful villages and towns?
From Sefton’s coast to a model village in Wirral, Merseyside has some wonderful places to live - or to visit for an adventure during the summer holidays. We’ve compiled a list of lovely spots in and around Merseyside to visit this summer, feature stunning views, historic buildings and independent shops.
Take a look and add them to your ‘must visit’ list!
1. Cronton, Knowsley
Cronton is an ancient village surrounded by green belt land. It is home to two pubs and an observatory and historically, most residents were farmers. Independent stores in the village include a convenience store and garden centre.
2. Hightown, Sefton
Hightown is a quaint coastal village on the outskirts of Liverpool that has been recognised as one of the poshest places to live in Britain, according to the Telegraph. It is a beautiful enclave with coastal walks, countryside views and a popular family-run pub. Rare butterflies can be seen on the dunes, and peacocks can be spotted in some streets. Photo: Peter/stock.adobe
3. Croston, Lancashire
Located in Lancashire, near Chorley, Croston is an idyllic village featuring The River Yarrow. The historic village features a 15th century church and a number of quaint pubs to quench your thirst after a walk. Photo: Steve Houldsworth CC SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
4. Thornton, Sefton
Thornton is ideal for families, as it is mainly a residential area. However, it is home to two pubs dating back to the early 19th century - the Nags Head and the Grapes Hotel. It also features four Grade II listed buildings. Photo: User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia CC