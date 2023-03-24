Register
13 memorable photos to take you back to 1970s Liverpool - from WAGs and dock life to footie in the street

It was the heyday of flared trousers, long hair, enormous lapels and Red Rum - we look back at the 1970s with some intriguing photos from the archives.

Dominic Raynor
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:43 GMT

For those who lived through any part of the 1970s it’s hard to believe it’s already around 50-odd years ago. For those Millennials or Gen Z that didn’t, it’s probably hard to believe some of these images were taken ONLY 50-odd years ago as society has changed beyond recognition.

The 70s was still a time when kids played out on the streets with a casey, hair was longer, trousers were wider and music and sport in Liverpool had undergone a radical change. There were social problems in parts of the city too as families struggled with unemployment.

Here, we take a nostalgic look back through the decade in no particular order, with some photos from the archives. If you have a memory or photo you’d like to share, email us at [email protected]

A group of children playing football in Juvenal Gardens, Liverpool

1. 1971

A group of children playing football in Juvenal Gardens, Liverpool Photo: Getty Images

View over the figures at the head of the meeting as clerical workers raise their arms at a vote to resume work during a meeting held on the pier head.

2. 1972

View over the figures at the head of the meeting as clerical workers raise their arms at a vote to resume work during a meeting held on the pier head. Photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Red Rum trains on the beach ahead of the Grand National at Aintree. He won it three times, in 1973, 1974, and 1977.

3. 1974

Red Rum trains on the beach ahead of the Grand National at Aintree. He won it three times, in 1973, 1974, and 1977. Photo: Getty Images

The wives and girlfriends of the Liverpool football team pose for a photograph ahead of the FA Cup final.

4. 1971

The wives and girlfriends of the Liverpool football team pose for a photograph ahead of the FA Cup final. Photo: Leonard Burt/Central Press/Getty Images

