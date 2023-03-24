It was the heyday of flared trousers, long hair, enormous lapels and Red Rum - we look back at the 1970s with some intriguing photos from the archives.

For those who lived through any part of the 1970s it’s hard to believe it’s already around 50-odd years ago. For those Millennials or Gen Z that didn’t, it’s probably hard to believe some of these images were taken ONLY 50-odd years ago as society has changed beyond recognition.

The 70s was still a time when kids played out on the streets with a casey, hair was longer, trousers were wider and music and sport in Liverpool had undergone a radical change. There were social problems in parts of the city too as families struggled with unemployment.

Here, we take a nostalgic look back through the decade in no particular order, with some photos from the archives.

1 . 1971 A group of children playing football in Juvenal Gardens, Liverpool Photo: Getty Images

2 . 1972 View over the figures at the head of the meeting as clerical workers raise their arms at a vote to resume work during a meeting held on the pier head. Photo: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3 . 1974 Red Rum trains on the beach ahead of the Grand National at Aintree. He won it three times, in 1973, 1974, and 1977. Photo: Getty Images

4 . 1971 The wives and girlfriends of the Liverpool football team pose for a photograph ahead of the FA Cup final. Photo: Leonard Burt/Central Press/Getty Images