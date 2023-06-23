The city’s historic architecture has set the scene for Hollywood movies such as The Batman and gritty dramas like Jimmy McGovern’s Time.

Dubbed as the ‘Hollywood of the North’, Liverpool is one of the most filmed cities outside of London, and hundreds of movies and TV shows have been produced here over the years.

The second series of multi-award-winning prison drama Time is being filmed in locations across Merseyside right now, after receiving a major investment boost from the Liverpool City Region (LCR) production fund.

Created by Liverpool-writing royalty Jimmy McGovern, the three-part series stars Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker, alongside Bella Ramsey, from HBO hit The Last of Us, and Tamara Lawrence, seen in The Silent Twins and The Long Song.

The city’s historic architecture has also set the scene for blockbuster films, including Captain America: The First Avenger and Fantastic Beasts, and huge drama’s like The Crown and Peaky Blinders.

Paramount+ recently became the first major long-term tenants of The Depot - the city’s new studio complex - as they filmed Sexy Beast over a period of seven months.

1 . Time The second series of multi-award-winning prison drama Time - starring Bella Ramsey, Jodie Whittaker and Tamara Lawrance - is currently being filmed in Liverpool, Halton, Wirral and Knowsley. Photo: Liverpool Film Office

2 . The Batman During shooting in October 2020, Batman stood atop the Liver Building as it was used as the Gotham City Police Department with helicopters circling above. The Caped Crusader could also be seen at Anfield Cemetery, while St George’s Hall was used as Gotham City Hall. Photo: Colin McPherson/Getty Images

3 . Peaky Blinders Liverpool has featured in Peaky Blinders on a regular basis since the early days of the show. It returned for the sixth season with Cillian Murphy and the star-studded cast joined by Scouse favourite Stephen Graham for filming at Stanley Dock. Photo: Caryn Mandabach Productions

4 . Creed Goodison Park was a filming location for Creed - a spin-off from the Rocky series of films - in 2015. Filming took place during half-time of a Premier League match between Everton and West Bromwich Albion. The stadium later hosted the climactic fight between the hero Donnie and villian Ricky Conlan - played by Liverpool boxer Tony Bellew. US actor Sylvester Stallone had been to the stadium before, to promote his Rocky Balboa film in 2007.