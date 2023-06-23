14 blockbuster films and TV shows shot in Liverpool - including Captain America, Harry Potter and Sexy Beast
The city’s historic architecture has set the scene for Hollywood movies such as The Batman and gritty dramas like Jimmy McGovern’s Time.
Dubbed as the ‘Hollywood of the North’, Liverpool is one of the most filmed cities outside of London, and hundreds of movies and TV shows have been produced here over the years.
The second series of multi-award-winning prison drama Time is being filmed in locations across Merseyside right now, after receiving a major investment boost from the Liverpool City Region (LCR) production fund.
Created by Liverpool-writing royalty Jimmy McGovern, the three-part series stars Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker, alongside Bella Ramsey, from HBO hit The Last of Us, and Tamara Lawrence, seen in The Silent Twins and The Long Song.
The city’s historic architecture has also set the scene for blockbuster films, including Captain America: The First Avenger and Fantastic Beasts, and huge drama’s like The Crown and Peaky Blinders.
Paramount+ recently became the first major long-term tenants of The Depot - the city’s new studio complex - as they filmed Sexy Beast over a period of seven months.
Take a look to see if your favourite film or TV show was filmed right here in the city.