There’s no doubt that people across Merseyside are struggling as a result of the cost of living crisis, but have you considered the impact on our lovely animals?

A local rescue centre is searching for people to adopt their dogs this summer, with more and more people becoming unable to support their pets financially.

With less disposable income than usual, and basic household items surging in price, many people are contacting rescue charities, like Dogs Trust Merseyside, and asking them to take their animals in.

Dogs Trust houses dogs of all breeds, shapes, sizes and ages, and many have had traumatic lives so far, or have been placed in care by their former owners.

So, if you’re looking to bring a new family member into your home, why not consider meeting some of these lovely pups at the Merseyside rescue centre?

Below are 14 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who would love to join your family.

1 . Fern Fern is a Lurcher, looking for a home as the only pet and where any children are confident and around the age of 10. She is fully house trained, but not used to being left for more than an hour or two, so will need somebody at home and able to build this time up gradually for her. Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Kane Kane is a lovely Whippet cross, who is just a puppy. He is looking for a quiet and stable home that he could share with another dog to give him confidence, but no cats as he will chase! He can live with children over the age of 12 who understand that he is a nervous boy who will need quiet time and space. Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Luka Luka is an adorable Pomeranian cross, in need of an experienced and active, adult only home. He could potentially live with a well matched female dog and a confident cat. He is house trained and once settled could be left for a couple of hours without worry. Photo: Dogs Trust

4 . Ruby Ruby is a Patterdale Terrier cross, ooking for a home that she could potentially share with a smaller dog or a cat, and children over the age 10. She is house trained and could be left for around one or two hours once settled, but she will bark when left alone for too long. Photo: Dogs Trust

Next Page Page 1 of 4